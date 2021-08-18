Ujjain: Parents accuse Takshashila School management of harassment

Advertisement

Ujjain: The management of Takshashila Junior College is allegedly pressurising the parents of the students to collect the fees. The school management is threatening them the transfer certificate (TC) of their wards will not be issued the fees are not paid. The parents have been running from pillar to post for over three months to get the TC of their wards.

The students of class XII who have passed out from the school have to take admission for further studies. For this they need TC but management is not issuing one. More than a dozen parents are suffering due to the adamant attitude of the school management and they expressed their anguish in front of the media persons on Tuesday.

The parents told the media that all of us had paid the fees fixed by the school management for the previous session. In June, when these people went to collect the TC of their children, the school management refused to take the application.

According to parents Raja Thakur, Asha Shrivastava, Khojema Kaiyawala, Pradeep Sharma, Yogendra Tomar and Ritesh Sugandhi, the school management is asking for Rs 9,000 for the last session and Rs 15,000 for three months of this session for issuing TC. Management says that till the fee is not deposited, no child’s TC will be issued. Parents have requested the management many times but they are not ready paying heed to their demands. A complaint against school management was also made on June 11 at the collector’s office, district education officer and Nanakheda police station, but the administration too had failed to take any action against the school so far.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:31 AM IST