Ujjain: Own goal; CMHO Khandelwal caught treating patients at his private clinic

Ujjain: A video of chief medical and health officer Dr Mahavir Khandelwal has exposed the tall claims of the health department as cases and deaths continue to surge in Ujjain during the second wave of corona.

Access to health facilities has become a major challenge for the corona patients during the second wave of Covid, the health department is found to be bungling in providing timely treatment to the corona patients.

In the video CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal went is seen treating patients at his private clinic near Tower Chowk. The video also captured the crowd of patients outside his.

People are running from pillar to post to secure timely treatment for their kin who are suffering from corona.

One such person, Ankur Nahar, a member of a social organisation Yuva Ujjain, said that one of their team members was taken to Charak Hospital for treatment. But they were told that only after the orders of CMHO he will be admitted there. After this they went to the CMHO office and came to know that Dr Khandelwal is at his private clinic. The video was shot around as clock on the wall of Dr Khandelwal’s clinic is showing time as 1.50 pm.

Government hospitals are running full and the patients are forced to seek treatment at private healthcare facilities.

Irked with the corrupt ways of Dr Khandelwal, they reached his clinic and shot a video to expose him.

As soon as Dr Khandelwal’s video went viral, there was a stir in the health department. Notably, the CMHO seems to care two hoots about the order whcih he had issued on April 28. The order adressing all medical officers and block medical officers of Ujjain, Tarana, Mahidpur, Barnagar, Nagda and Khacharod, categorically stated that Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in Ujjain district. In view of this, the activities of health department have been declared as essential services. Strict action will be taken against the doctors who do not perform duties in government hospitals and offer consultation through private practice, the order said. The offenders will be booked under Section 56 of Disaster Management Act 25 and Section 188 of IPC, added the CMHO’s letter.

Remove CMHO, demands Congress

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Rajesh Tiwari said that Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, who was continuously ignoring the loot being committed by the private hospitals, should be removed immediately from the post of CHMO and his tenure should be investigated in detail. Arbitrariness prevails in government hospitals, lack of injections and beds and their black-marketing are the order of the day. The conduct of CMHO Dr Khandelwal is a slap on the face of commoners from whom he is charging Rs 500 as fee.

I will sue them: Dr Khandelwal

On being contacted by the Free Press, Dr Khandelwal said that he would very soon move the district court and will sue those who had breached his privacy by shooting a video of his ‘private practice.’ He said he will file the defamation suit as well. CMHO said that he visits his clinic at around 8 pm after finishing his official duties. “People use to come to my clinic for consultation and on that day too I was giving consultation to my old patients,” Dr Khandelwal said.