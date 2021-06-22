Ujjain: Over-whelming response to Corona mega vaccination Abhiyan

The health department had set up 390 centers for the vaccination campaign. Of these, 118 centers were in the city. The vaccination was started in Ujjain city by higher education minister and district Covid-19 in-charge Mohan Yadav, collector Asheesh Singh from Desai Nagar center. Collector’s visit to the entire district started after the vaccination started at 8 am. He along with MLA Paras Jain visited the Fazalpura Higher Secondary School center in Ujjain North.

Collector also saw the vaccination center of Burhani Hall of Bohra Jamaatkhana. The center was decorated in a corporate style. MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay also visited this centre, besides Muslim community dominated centers. Breakfast was also arranged for those who got vaccinated. Collector also visited the center of Barnagar along with Ghattiaa. During this, he also saw the Covid-19 Care Center located at the bus stand.