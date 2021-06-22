Ujjain: Over-whelming response to Corona mega vaccination Abhiyan

Ujjain: People showed great enthusiasm in vaccination campaign held on Monday regarding the Corona vaccine. The district crossed the target of vaccinating 75, 000 persons only at 4 pm. Comparatively more enthusiasm was seen in the rural areas. In Ghattia and in Khachrod blocks, the target was achieved only at 2 pm. Additional vaccines were demanded from both the blocks. The situation was that in view of the interest of the people, the time of vaccination had to be increased from 4 pm to 7 pm.
The health department had set up 390 centers for the vaccination campaign. Of these, 118 centers were in the city. The vaccination was started in Ujjain city by higher education minister and district Covid-19 in-charge Mohan Yadav, collector Asheesh Singh from Desai Nagar center. Collector’s visit to the entire district started after the vaccination started at 8 am. He along with MLA Paras Jain visited the Fazalpura Higher Secondary School center in Ujjain North.
Collector also saw the vaccination center of Burhani Hall of Bohra Jamaatkhana. The center was decorated in a corporate style. MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay also visited this centre, besides Muslim community dominated centers. Breakfast was also arranged for those who got vaccinated. Collector also visited the center of Barnagar along with Ghattiaa. During this, he also saw the Covid-19 Care Center located at the bus stand.
ELDERLY AND DIVYANG WILL BE VACCINATED FROM DOOR TO DOOR
Elderly and differently-abled people will now be vaccinated from door to door. It is arranged by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Divyang Foundation also participated in the vaccination campaign. The foundation administered the vaccine to 25 Divyangs. Volunteers of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra took out a rally and motivated people in Kachhari village to get the vaccine.
MORE THAN 1L VACCINES ADMINISTERED, UJJAIN RANKED THIRD IN STATE
Ujjain district has secured the third position in the State by doing a record vaccination in the campaign of vaccination. Ujjain district had set a target of 75, 000 vaccinations for itself (although the target of 60, 000 was given by the State government). The district has done an unprecedented job by applying more than one lakh vaccines against it. Collector Asheesh Singh said that as a result of unprecedented enthusiasm for getting the vaccine in Ujjain district, great success has been achieved against the target. Collector congratulated the public, public representatives, revenue, medical, urban bodies, police, panchayat, women and child development department, sarpanch and all the staff who participated in the vaccination. He has also thanked the media for giving wide publicity.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)