e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:34 AM IST

Ujjain: Over 240 benefit from career counseling, admission festival

FP News Service
Students receive guidance on the second day of career guidance camp at Vikram University campus in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP

Students receive guidance on the second day of career guidance camp at Vikram University campus in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP

Advertisement

Ujjain: Over 240 students benefited on the Day-2 of the ‘Career Counseling and Admission Utsav’ organised by Vikram University.

Over 75 expert consultants are guiding the youth to choose from in more than 180 courses.

Students studying in various faculties in higher secondary schools and colleges, as well as youth who have left studies and are pursuing career selection are also getting the benefit of this camp.

The university administration has requested students and research scholars to take advantage of this camp organised on the concluding day on August 26 from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm under the three-day event. Further details can be obtained from the website http://vikramuniv.ac.in/.

The university administration has urged the students and research scholars to take advantage of this camp organised on the concluding day on 26th August from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm.

ALSO READ

Ujjain: Law students submit memo over appointment of research guides
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal