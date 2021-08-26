Ujjain: Over 240 benefit from career counseling, admission festival

Ujjain: Over 240 students benefited on the Day-2 of the ‘Career Counseling and Admission Utsav’ organised by Vikram University.

Over 75 expert consultants are guiding the youth to choose from in more than 180 courses.

Students studying in various faculties in higher secondary schools and colleges, as well as youth who have left studies and are pursuing career selection are also getting the benefit of this camp.

The university administration has requested students and research scholars to take advantage of this camp organised on the concluding day on August 26 from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm under the three-day event. Further details can be obtained from the website http://vikramuniv.ac.in/.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:34 AM IST