Ujjain: Only devotees with pre-booking, special pass to be allowed entry for Monday darshan at Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: After the mayhem on the first Monday of the Shravan month the administration is trying its best to manage the show on the next Somwar darshan.

The new system of entry into the temple came into force from Saturday. Collector Ashish Singh, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi and ujjain municipal corporation commissioner Kshitij Singhal visited the temple to review the new entry system that would last till Monday.

Singh started the inspection from Chardham Mandir Road. Barricading has been installed on both sides of the entry. Permanent barricades have been put up on one side and temporary barricades on the other.

The collector instructed that the garbage and debris lying on the other side of the barricade be removed. He ordered that a carpet be laid on the entrance road. The collector said that there will be darshan in the temple only through pre-booking and special darshan. Wearing a mask will be mandatory in the temple. Those flouting masks should be punished with spot fine and should not be allowed an entry to the temple next time.