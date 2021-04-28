Ujjain: One in 6 testing positive for corona during second wave

Ujjain: The data of samples collected for the corona test reveals that the positivity rate in the district has gone up drastically during the second wave of the corona pandemic. On Tuesday every sixth person who underwent examination tested corona positive.

Positive patients include bank employees, nurses, patwari, railwaymen, tailors, policemen, MPEB personnel, government employees, temple priests, teachers, LIC agents, professors, medical representatives and a large number of students.

The rate of positivity among children in the city is also alarming. During the second wave, almost the entire household is contracting corona due to this corona has reached every nook and cranny of the city.

People from all walks of life including employees working in the private or public sector, health workers or frontline workers are hit by corona infection. In Mangal Colony, 3 members of a family, including an 8-year-old girl, tested corona-positive.

Three women of a family in Sainath Colony, a family living in Mahashweta Nagar including grandparents and their 9-year-old and 14-month-old granddaughters tested positive for corona.

Three members of a family living in Rishi Nagar have also tested positive.Four members of a living in Abdalpura including a 7-year-old boy have tested positive.

Three members of a family living in Mahalaxmi Vihar, including an 8-year-old child, a month-old baby from Malanwasa, 3-year-old girls in Mahashakti Nagar, Gopalpura and Moti Nagar and a 4-year-old boy living in the rural area have also tested positive for corona.