Ujjain: Octogenarian accuses daughter-in-law of cheating , demands justice

People present their submissions before the officials during weekly Jan Sunwai in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 81 years is an age in which one is expected to lead a peaceful life at home, but Pramilla Gupta is fighting for justice against her own at this very age.

Pramilla Gupta accompanied by her niece Anita Gupta visited the weekly Jan Sunwai (public hearing) organised at Brihaspati Bhawan on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against her daughter-in-law. Pramilla, wife of Subash Chandra Gupta, had no child so she adopted a boy and named him Shashank. In 2008 Pramilla married Shashank to Sonam Solanki living in Ratlam. The couple had a son named Atharv. After the death of Shashank Gupta in 2014 Sonam shifted to Sehore on the pretext of doing a job there. Before shifting to Sehore, Sonam had already transferred the ownership of 4 houses, FD's and bank locker in her name.

During the Jan Sunwai, Pramilla accused Sonam of taking all jewellery, cash and now even trying to get her evicted from the house she lives in. Sonam got remarried in Sehore and now she is threatening Pramilla to vacate the house in Bahadurganj in which she is living. Pramilla has requested that she be provided security and return of her property.

Additional collector Avi Prasad and other concerned officers conducted the Jan Sunwai. In all 50 applicants turned-up at the venue on the day.

