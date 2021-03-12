Ujjain: NSUI members create ruckus at Madhav College

Ujjain: Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) allegedly created a ruckus at the Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College, here on Friday afternoon. The college administration alleged that NSUI members ransacked the furniture at the new premises of the college.

The college, used to be conduct at Dewas Gate for over 100 years was shifted near Ram Janardan Mandir (Ankpaat) area some months ago.

Alleging lack of facilities and irregular conduct of classes in the new premises of the college, the NSUI activists staged an aggressive demonstration. They also reportedly assaulted some ABVP workers who tried to pacify them. Jiwajiganj police rushed to the college, but by then the protesters had disappeared from the spot.