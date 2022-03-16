Ujjain: NSS means nurturing qualities of social service in new generation

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day special camp jointly organised by units of National Service Scheme (NSS) and IQAC of Government Girls Postgraduate College (GGPGC) concluded in village Lalpur.

The camp was inaugurated by Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey in the presence of registrar and NSS programme coordinator Dr Prashant Puranik and Dr DC Khandelwal, senior professor of the college. Principal Dr HL Anijwal presided over the inaugural session. The camp was based on the theme of health, public hygiene and personal health. Various awareness-related and other activities were done by the volunteers in the camp. Awareness programme related to AIDS, TB, anaemia, tree plantation, eradication of parthenium, literacy campaign and cleanliness campaign, deepening of a pond was done. Prabhat Pheri was taken out daily, street plays and sports and cultural programmes were also held.

In the intellectual session, invited guests from various institutions and departments like the Ayush department, women and child development department, tuberculosis department etc gave important information. Medicines were distributed to the villagers with the help of department of Ayush and homoeopathy and department of tuberculosis. Sputum of some people was also tested and pepper sprays were distributed to the volunteers in the camp. Tree plantation was also done by the guests from time to time. Dr Shraddha Kabra, Dr Rekha Shahpurkar, Dr Priyanka Vaidya, Dr Preeti Kanojia, Dr MK Sisodia Dr KK Kumbhakar, Shweta Geed and Dr Dolly Rochlani were present. The participants had an evening around the campfire.

The camp concluded with the district organiser of NSS Dr Pradeep Lakhre and Dr Varsha Agrawal as guests. Principal Dr Anijwal presided over the programme. He said that the NSS is a way to nurture the qualities of social service in the new generation, surely the volunteers involved in the camp will emerge as a future generation with good social background. Dr Ranjana Vyas, Dr Rekha Sharma and Dr Neeta Tapan were also present. The participating students expressed their experiences regarding the camp in front of the guests. The programme was conducted by volunteer Hrishita Yadav, welcome speech and guest introduction was given by programme officer unit number-1 Dr Hemlata Chauhan. Programme officer unit-2 Dr Chhaya Hardia presented the activity report. Camp leader Kumari Sakshi Khandelwal presented a vote of thanks.

