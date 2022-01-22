Ujjain: Noori offers Rs 11K cash to BJP leaders to consume Kshipra water

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State Mahila Congress vice-president Noori Khan on Friday again raised the issue of pollution in Kshipra River.

To expose the tall claims of the BJP leaders, she challenged them to drink water from Kshipra River.

She went on to say that, she would reward them with Rs 11,000 in cash if they were able to ace the challenge.

She accused the administration of failing to treat the polluted and unsafe waters before it mixes in the Kshipra.

She even accused the administration for the lack of security arrangements for the water satyagraha.

Noori while staging a protest for the purification of Kshipra River for the third time on Thursday, suddenly started drowning. She was rescued and admitted to the Civil Hospital. Her health condition is stable, said doctors.† After discharge from the Hospital, she told media persons that the administration botched up security arrangements at Satyagrah site. After her rescue, she found that there was neither an ambulance at scene nor an stretcher available at the hospital.

Clean Kshipra campaign

On demand to eradicate mutton shops around the Mahakal Temple, she said people who raise these demands should come forward and lead the movement. On the clean Kshipra drive, Noori said that a strategy is being prepared for the further movement. The movement would continue till the purification of holy river.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:11 AM IST