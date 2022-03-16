Ujjain: Noida devotee to sponsor livelihood of a girl child

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A girl child of the city has received sponsorship through the private sponsorship scheme started by the women and child development department being publicised on the Mahakal temple premises. The department had set up a canopy in the temple premises for providing information under the private sponsorship scheme of the state government on March 5.

A devotee Sanjay Nayar of Noida in Uttar Pradesh had come to visit the Mahakal Temple a few days ago. He paid obeisance to Baba Mahakal in the Garbhagriha, and while visiting other temples on the premises, he came across the canopy set up by the department. He was informed that to improve the living standard of BPL children without family heads, financial assistance is being provided under the scheme to meet their medical, nutritional, educational and health needs. Nayar expressed his desire to contribute to the noble work and sponsor one girl child out of 216 identified in the district for a year. Nayar will be providing Rs 2,000 per month to the girl. Apart from this, Nayar has also agreed to extend the sponsorship period.

