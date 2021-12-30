Ujjain: Nine-day mahayagya begins to celebrate Guru Panchamrit Pushp Mahotsav

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A hindu organisation in Ujjain has begun a nine-day ëShree Ram Maruti Mahayagyaí near Shree Ram Janki Temple near Mangal Nath Road on Wednesday. Sixty brahmins from across the district have gathered to perform rituals at 11 hawan kunds (fire pits).

As many as 11 Lakh offerings to hawan kund will be performed to mark Shri Guru Panchamrit Navam Pushpa Amrit Mahotsav.

Shri Mahant Arjundas Khaki of Panch Ramanandiya Khaki Akhara said nearly 60 priests across the district have gathered to perform Mahayagya under the guidance of astrologer Pt Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas. During Mahayagya, ghee made of cow milk, kandas, sesame seeds, medicines and dry fruits are also being offered in the Yagya.

Mahant Arjundas Khaki said that daily worship and yagya began from Wednesday in presence of Shri Gurudev Bhagwan Ram Dulare Das Ji Maharaj, a resident of Shri Vibhushit Saket.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:04 AM IST