Ujjain: Need to place Indian research tradition on world forum

Guests light a traditional lamp before the portrait of Goddess Saraswati to inaugurate a two-day conference in Ujjain on Saturday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain has always been known as the city of the gods, but it is now building the identity of being a science city. MP is among the first states to implement the National Education Policy 2020. Recognising the soul of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made radical changes in the country. At first, we were a little hesitant to implement the change in education, but now we are moving forward with success in this innovation.

These were the expressions of higher education minister Mohan Yadav as a chief guest of the inaugural session of the two-day international conference at Vikram Kirti Mandir, here on Saturday. The conference on ìIndependence in Education and National Education Policyî has been organised under the joint venture of Vikram University and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

In the inaugural session of the conference, the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey expressed his views saying that there should be a difference between freedom and independence. The new generation should acquire values along with education. We need to put forward the Indian research tradition on the world forum.

The keynote speaker Ashok Kadel said that independence is equally necessary in day-to-day life and in the working of the country along with education which should first start with the family without which a healthy society cannot be formed. The special guest of the programme Prof Nageshwara Rao, vice-chancellor of IGNOU University, New Delhi expressed his view about the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas that it is working in every part of the country for effective implementation of the policy and has brought awareness about the national educational policy in the society.

The welcome speech was given by registrar Dr Prashant Puranik. Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma conducted the proceedings while the vote of thanks was given by the convener of the conference Dr D D Bedia. On this occasion, Dr Neerja Gupta, vice-chancellor of Sanchi Vaidya University, Dr Bharat Mishra, vice-chancellor of Chitrakoot University, Dr Anil Tiwari, vice-chancellor of Vivekananda University, Dr Ravindra Kanhare, chairman of Admission and Fee Regulatory Commission, Dr Rishabh Prasad Jain, Vardha, Sanjay Swami, Delhi, Jagram, Delhi and Suresh Gupta Bhopal were present.

YOUTH MAPANCHAYAT AT GGPGC

The first day of the two days State level Youth Mahapanchayat organised at Rabindra Bhawan, Bhopal was telecast live in the auditorium hall of Government Girls Post-graduate College as per the instructions of commissioner higher education MP. A large number of teachers and students were present in the programme. Principal Dr HL Anijwal was also present. Programme conveners were Dr Hemlata Chauhan and Dr Chhaya Hardia, both NSS officers. Technical support was provided by Vivek Dubey and Anil Panchal.