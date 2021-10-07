Ujjain: Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ghattiya wins quiz contest

Ujjain: The annual state-level Biodiversity Quiz was organised in offline mode conducted in Virgin Mary Higher Secondary School at office of the Conservator of Forests. A total of 44 teams from government and non-government schools of Ujjain district participated in this quiz competition.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ghattiya won the first prize, Government Higher Secondary School Vijayaraje Ujjain secured the second spot while the third spot was secured by Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence.

The forest divisional officer gave away the cash prize of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,500 and certificates to the winners.

A video on biodiversity was screened to the students. Team securing the first spot at district-level will represent Ujjain at the state-level quiz program, said district nodal officer Brajesh Sharma and quiz master Rajesh Rathore and Dr Hemant Shukla.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:23 AM IST