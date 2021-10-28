Ujjain: Naulakhi Beed, home to 28 species

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A recent survey revealed the richness of the flora and fauna in Naulakhi Beed.

It has attracted a large species of birds and butterflies since it was developed into an Eco Tourism Park.

Trees planted by the forest officials are home to 28 species of butterflies and 36 species of birds. The 118 km Panchkroshi route surrounding the district passes through Naulakhi forest area and was developed into an Eco Tourism Park in 2018.

The park has been provided with interpretation centres, boating, bird viewing, camping, trekking and cycling facilities. Ornamental plants, fruit bearing trees and Nakshatra Van are the main attractions of the park.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Translate literature in regional tongues

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:52 AM IST