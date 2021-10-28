e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows NTA to declare results of the NEET-UG 2021
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:52 AM IST

Ujjain: Naulakhi Beed, home to 28 species

It has attracted a large species of birds and butterflies since it was developed into an Eco Tourism Park.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A recent survey revealed the richness of the flora and fauna in Naulakhi Beed.

It has attracted a large species of birds and butterflies since it was developed into an Eco Tourism Park.

Trees planted by the forest officials are home to 28 species of butterflies and 36 species of birds. The 118 km Panchkroshi route surrounding the district passes through Naulakhi forest area and was developed into an Eco Tourism Park in 2018.

The park has been provided with interpretation centres, boating, bird viewing, camping, trekking and cycling facilities. Ornamental plants, fruit bearing trees and Nakshatra Van are the main attractions of the park.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Translate literature in regional tongues
Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal