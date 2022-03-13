Ujjain: National Lok Adalat settles 7404 cases

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first National Lok Adalat of this year was organised at the district court here on Saturday.

Various domestic and related cases were resolved at the National Lok Adalat. In all 7404 cases of different nature were disposed-off in the 40 benches. Likewise, awards of a sum of Rs 12 crore were also passed during the event.

The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati by chief guests. The Lok Adalat was also held in district and tehsil courts at Khachrod, Nagda, Tarana, Badnagar and Mahidpur.

The Lok Adalat turned a happy occasion for a petitioner who had submitted a divorce petition in February 2022 against her husband who is a resident of Panchampura. Based on the persuasion by the presiding officer and the arbitral advocate, both parties agreed to live together again.

In a similar case, a man, who is a resident of Bapunagar had filed a case of restitution of marriage against his wife, a resident of Jalgaon, Maharashtra in November-2021. The man has two daughters who live with their mother. Based on the reconciliation, the duo agreed to live together on the basis of mutual agreement. In another case, an applicant, who is resident of Avantipura, had filed an application of maintenance against her husband in February 2021. On the basis of persuasion, the duo agreed to live together and the matter was disposed off.

Similarly, cases pertaining to civil, criminal, check bounce, motor accident compensation claims, domestic cases, land acquisition and electricity cases were resolved. Principal District and Sessions Judge RK Vani inaugurated the National Lok Adalat. Ujjain Bar Association president Ravindra Trivedi, Bar Council of India member Pratap Mehta and others were also present. The fees of the Lok Adalat was refunded to parties whose cases were resolved through the National Lok Adalat.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:07 AM IST