Ujjain: National Jeet Kune Do championship begins

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has taken many important steps to promote sports and sportspersons in the state. MP is the only state in the country where government academies of various sports are working to prepare national and international players, the results of which will be visible in the near future. Mohan Yadav, minister of higher education, expressed these words as the chief guest at the inauguration of the 34th National Jeet Kune Do championships organised at Kshirsagar Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

While presiding over the programme, former minister and MLA Paras Jain said that Ujjain has been a stronghold of India's traditional sports. Ujjain is the city from where traditional sports have got international recognition. Sagarmal Gupta, secretary of All India Jeet Kunedo Foundation and guide Sumit Gauhar were present as special guests on this occasion. More than 350 players and officials from 18 states of the country are participating in the championship.

