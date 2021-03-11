Ujjain: National education policy for holistic development of youth, says Prof Pandey

Ujjain: The New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is not a normal document but it will ensure a prosperous future for the country. NEP takes special care of holistic development of youth. It will nurture creativity and logical thinking and inspire the youth to acquire knowledge in their preferred field.

This was stated by Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor, Vikram University who was the chief guest at the Professor Tapan Choure Orientation Lecture organised by the department of economics at late Nagulal Malviya Government College, Ghattiya.

Special guest of the programme Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University registrar in-charge Dr Prashant Puranik said that there is a need to make countrywide efforts for smooth and holistic implementation of NEP.

Special guest and museum superintendent of Vikram University Dr Raman Solanki said that the nature of education of the country should be in accordance with the kind of civil society and the nation which we want to create.

The programme was presided over by Dr PS Panwar, principal in-charge. The programme was conducted by Dr Shekhar Madamwar and gratitude was expressed by Dr Pk Vyas.