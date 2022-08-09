Ujjain: Nagda records highest rainfall of 717mm; lowest 375 mm recorded in Barnagar

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the current rainy season, maximum rainfall of 717 mm in Ujjain district has been recorded in Nagda tehsil while the lowest rainfall of 375 mm was recorded in Barnagar tehsil. So far this year the average rainfall of 497.8 mm has been recorded in the district. The average rainfall in the district was recorded at 609.5 mm during the same period last year. So far 19 inch rainfall has been recorded in Ujjain City.

According to information received from the land records department, there has been rain all around the district during the last 24 hours. During this period, 29 mm was recorded in Ujjain tehsil, 18 in Ghatia, 15 in Khachrod, 45 in Nagda, 8 in Barnagar, 10 in Mahidpur, 26 in Jharda, 18 mm in Tarana and 45 mm in Makdon have been recorded.

Thus, average rainfall in the district is 23.8 mm during the last 24 hours. So far this year, Ujjain tehsil has received 550 mm rainfall, 542 in Ghatia, 410 in Khachrod, 717 in Nagda, 375 in Barnagar, 481 in Mahidpur, 414 in Jharda, 545 in Tarana and 446 mm in Makdon.

During the same period last year, 446 mm of rain was received in Ujjain tehsil, 710 in Ghatia, 576 in Khachrod, 652 in Nagda, 603 in Barnagar, 700 in Mahidpur, 750 in Jharda and 439 mm in Tarana.

Read Also Ujjain: Maharashtra devotee drowns at Ramghat