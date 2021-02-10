UJJAIN: Nagda gets much-awaited Baba Saheb’s statue at old bus stand after series of protests

Nagda : Nagda finally got the much-awaited Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue installed at the old bus stand on Tuesday. On the bypass, a statue of King Janamejaya has also been installed.

The protest came as a result of installation of Maharana Pratap statue on January 26 but the statue of BR Ambedkar wasn’t erected. This angered the followers of Baba Saheb and the Bhim Sena and they staged a sit-in at the bus stand and expressed resentment.

About 25 years back, Nagda municipality had passed the proposal to install statues of Maharana Pratap and BR Ambedkar. However, they couldn’t be installed as the social organisations couldn’t agree on locations for installing statues.

The administration took the protest seriously and decided to install the statue of BR Ambedkar near the waiting room at bus stand. Finally, the statue of BR Ambedkar was installed on Tuesday.