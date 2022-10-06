Ujjain Municipal Corporation removes six illegal cattle sheds 

A JCB machine demolishes illegal cattle shed in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) took strict action against stray cattle rearers and demolished 6 cattle enclosures on Wednesday. The action to remove animal enclosures was taken by the UMC staff in zone number 6. The enclosures of Lala Dagar near ISKCON Temple, Sagar Yadav, Ajju Yadav Amber Colony, Deepak Dagar Lavkush Colony, Sonu Yadav Balaji Complex, Bunty Thakur Shanti Nagar, Vikram Neelganga Akhara, Kavelu Karkhana area were demolished. The action was taken to remove encroachment on the green belt.

The encroachment from Nanakheda Bus Stand to Mahamrityunjay Dwar Road side under zone number 6 in which shopkeepers of construction materials had encroached and others including dumpsters and handcart operators were removed. The removal was done by building inspector Mukul Meshram.