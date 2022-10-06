e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain Municipal Corporation removes six illegal cattle sheds 

Ujjain Municipal Corporation removes six illegal cattle sheds 

The action to remove animal enclosures was taken by the UMC staff in zone number 6.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
A JCB machine demolishes illegal cattle shed in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) took strict action against stray cattle rearers and demolished 6 cattle enclosures on Wednesday. The action to remove animal enclosures was taken by the UMC staff in zone number 6. The enclosures of Lala Dagar near ISKCON Temple, Sagar Yadav, Ajju Yadav Amber Colony, Deepak Dagar Lavkush Colony, Sonu Yadav Balaji Complex, Bunty Thakur Shanti Nagar, Vikram Neelganga Akhara, Kavelu Karkhana area were demolished.  The action was taken to remove encroachment on the green belt. 

The encroachment from Nanakheda Bus Stand to Mahamrityunjay Dwar Road side under zone number 6 in which shopkeepers of construction materials had encroached and others including dumpsters and handcart operators were removed. The removal was done by building inspector Mukul Meshram.

Read Also
Ujjain: Shri Mahakal Lok inauguration; minister reprimands UMC commissioner for delay in paint work
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Rainy Dussehra; Ravana effigy test organisers’ strength before being burnt

Ujjain: Rainy Dussehra; Ravana effigy test organisers’ strength before being burnt

Ujjain: Lord Mahakal’s Vijayadashami procession taken out in grand fashion

Ujjain: Lord Mahakal’s Vijayadashami procession taken out in grand fashion

Ujjain Municipal Corporation removes six illegal cattle sheds 

Ujjain Municipal Corporation removes six illegal cattle sheds 

Ujjain: RSS takes out route march across city to mark 97th foundation day

Ujjain: RSS takes out route march across city to mark 97th foundation day

Ujjain: DGP joins ‘Shastra Pujan’ at DRP Lines

Ujjain: DGP joins ‘Shastra Pujan’ at DRP Lines