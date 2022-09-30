Ujjain Municipal Corporation gives away cleanliness prizes to Ganesh pandals 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Surya Vijay Hanuman Mitra Mandal of ward number 15 has bagged the first prize in the cleanliness competition organised by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. The mandal president Ajay Rathore along with members received the first prize of Rs 15,000 and a citation.

The second prize was given to Ward No. 44's Public Ganesh Utsav Samiti Rajaswa Colony. Its president Saurabh Bhardwaj along with members received a prize of Rs 5,100 and a citation. The third prize was given to ward No. 26 Maa Gyaneshwari Group Lakkarganj. President Mukesh Rao along with the mandal members received a prize of Rs 2,500 and a citation.

On Thursday, the winners of the competition were felicitated by minister of revenue and transport Govind Singh Rajput, mayor Mukesh Tatwal and chairman of UMC Kalavati Yadav.

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation had taken the unique initiative of organising a cleanliness competition among the pandals that had installed Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the city.

The initiative was conducted under the swachh celebration programme. This helped in delivering a message of cleanliness by the pandals by banning the use of single-use plastic in the pandals.

