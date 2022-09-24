Ujjain Municipal Corporation gang raze three cattle enclosures 

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) took strict action against the cattle and their rearers and broke three cattle enclosures on Friday. Now action will also be taken against illegal buildings of animal owners. The UMC launched a campaign on Friday to remove animal enclosures and it began with Sudama Nagar, Maksi road, Udyogpuri area. During this, the enclosures of Rakesh Yadav and Ravi Thakur located in Sudama Nagar and Sandeep Yadav in Maksi road and Udyogpuri area were demolished.

Aditya Nagar, commissioner in-charge of UMC informed that in the coming days, the big cattle owners, whose stray cattle roam on roads, action will be taken against their animal enclosures as well as their illegal buildings and they will be removed. Nagar informed that while vaccinating the cows caught from the city, they are being quarantined in a separate shed in Ratnakhedi Gaushala of the UMC.

The above action was taken by building officer Harsh Jain, building inspector Gayatri Prasad Dehria in coordination with the UMC removal gang and the police.

