Ujjain: MTMC cancels all online bookings, bans entry in Mahakal temple after 8 pm from tomorrow

Ujjain: Beginning tomorrow the devotees will be given entry in the Mahakalaeshwar Temple only till 8 pm every day in wake of rising cases of Covid-19. The devotees who get an entry into the temple during the stipulated time will be asked to leave from the temple before 9 pm as the temple will have to be completed vacated by 9 pm every day. An official release of Mahakal Temple Management Committee (MTMC) informed that all the online pre-bookings will be treated cancelled in wake of the fresh orders. However, regular worship and rituals will continue, added the release.

As per the orders issued by collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh under Section 144 of the Cr P C, all shops and business establishments will remain close every day from 10 pm to 6 am of the next morning. However, these restrictions will not be applicable on chemists, ration and shops of other essential items.