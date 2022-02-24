Ujjain: MP road infrastructure will be like America in five years, claims Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh will be like America in next five years.

Gadkari made the announcement at a foundation laying ceremony of 11 road projects worth about Rs 6500 crore for various parts of Malwa region. The ceremony was held in Ujjain on Thursday, wherein Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan and other leaders participated.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said Airstrip-cum-road on the national highway in Ujjain will be developed. “Air taxis connecting Lord Mahakal Nagari (Ujjain) to other parts of the cities will be operated soon,” he said.

Besides, he also announced that flying boat services will also be started in Chambal river.

