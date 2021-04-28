Ujjain : MP Congress spokesperson Noori detained, released later

Ujjain: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesperson Noori Khan was detained by police for allegedly delaying supply of oxygen from a manufacturing plant here on Tuesday. She was served a notice and released.

Amid Janta Curfew, Congress leader Noori Khan and her supporters reached oxygen refilling plant in front of Tapobhumi at Indore Road along with some people and started taking photo and videos of the operations there after allegedly harassing the employees late on April 25.

The Nanakheda police registered a case under Section 188, 353 of the IPC against her. She was released in the morning after serving a notice to her.

Noori has been actively challenging the local administration’s claims pertaining to the treatment facilities of corona patients for past 3-4 days.

She even reached the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital and inspected the Corona Ward without permission.

She confronted the doctors and administrative officers there. The next day she was seen helping people in securing oxygen cylinders for their corona patients.

But when she reached the oxygen filling station the administration decided to act against her and shae was detained her early on Tuesday.

Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar along with Congress functionaries Shailendra Singh Kushwaha aka Binu, Ajit Singh Thakur and Surendra Marmat reached the police station and started exerting pressure to release her.

Officialspeak

On April 25, oxygen cylinders of Pradeep Sales Company were being refilled at an oxygen plant in Tapobhumi. Noori Khan and her supporters reached there and allegedly stopped transport vehicle which was to deliver refilled cylinders to Agar, Dewas and Ujjain.

This allegedly delayed the delivery of oxygen to the hospital in Dewas by over half an hour. The said hospital had only 2 hours of oxygen left. Due to lack of oxygen refilling plants in Dewas and Agar as per the procedure laid down by the State government, oxygen cylinders are being supplied to these districts from Ujjain. On the basis of the report made by industry department manager Atul Vajpayee the police registered a case Noori Khan under Sections 188, 353, 269 and 270 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

Meanwhile, the Congress party strongly condemns the dictatorial attitude of the administration. Ex-MLA Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi, City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni, District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel, Youth Congress president Bharat Shankar Joshi, PCC secretary Chetan Yadav and others have strongly condemned the detention of Noorie.