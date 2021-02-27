Ujjain: Most banks avail of holiday, despite ‘instructions’ over vendor loans

Ujjain: The local administration has asked the banks to remain open on Saturday for the purpose of documentation and queries pertaining to PM Swanidhi Yojana loan of Rs 10,000 for vendors but mostly banks remained closed due to their weekly off.

The state-level bank committee had also instructed the banks to remain open on Saturday for the purpose of loan under PM Swanidhi Yojana and municipal commissioner specially appealed vendors to complete their loan documents on Saturday but most of the banks remained closed.

As per applicant vendors ICICI bank’s Budhwariya Branch and Dussehra Maindan Branch of Bank of India remained closed while SBI Budhwariya branch opened beyond normal hours. As per LDM Sandeep Agrawal said that despite being a holiday banks we operated on Saturday as per the instruction of bank committee’s decision.