Ujjain: Monsoon gains momentum

Ujjain: Monsoon is gaining momentum in the city in Ashadh. For the first time in the season, water overflowed from the small culvert of Shipra.

Rain started late on Thursday and continued throughout the day on Friday. Urban areas in Indore and Dewas received some rain in the urban areas whereas rural area were just cloudy.

This led to the first flood of the season in Shipra. Around 2 am , in Ramghat area, Shipra started flowing over the culvert. By 6 am morning the water was flowing three feet above the culvert. The water level started declining from 7 o'clock and by 10 in the morning the culvert was empty.

The 1st flood of the season also brought water hyacinth and dirt to the river and the ghats. In view of Monday’s procession, the municipal team reached the spot and started cleaning the ghat. The city witnessed intermittent rain on Saturday as well. Rain started at noon and continued till late on the day. The night temperature also dropped due to good rains. It was recorded at 23.8 degrees on Saturday while temperature logged on Friday was 24.4 degrees.