Ujjain: Modi ji why did you send vaccine meant for our kids to other nations? asks Youth Congress

Ujjain: Youth Congress (YC) workers took to the streets on Thursday to protest against the vaccine friendship policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They took out a rally, defying Corona Curfew, with placards and banners hung around the neck.

YC workers gathered at the City’s Congress office, Kshirsagar, from where the demonstration commenced.

The placards and banners carried by YC workers read- Modi ji why did you send vaccine meant for kids to other nations? If asking this question is a crime, then we are young criminals?

YC staged this demonstration on the call of the State unit. The aim was to oppose Prime Minister Modi's vaccine friendship policy or diplomacy.

In fact, the Prime Minister has claimed to have sent vaccines to 150 countries under Vaccine Friendship Policy. However, only 16 per cent of this vaccine was sent abroad under friendship. The remaining 84 per cent of the vaccine has been exported. There is a difference in claims between the vaccine manufacturing company and the government. The government says that the vaccine has been exported under the Raw Material Agreement while the reality is something else. It is because of the nexus between the government and the vaccine manufacturer that the YC is protesting nationwide.

The rally in Ujjain was held under the leadership of YC district president Bharat Shankar Joshi and Ujjain North assembly unit chief Dipesh Jain from the City Congress office to Government Charak Hospital.

A memorandum was also handed over to the tehsildar. It demanded that the vaccine should be made available across the country as soon as possible, so that the countrymen could be saved from the corona by vaccination.

The memorandum addressed to the President of India has demanded that the vaccine formula be shared with other pharma companies to produce the vaccine at a rapid pace. Joshi requested the President to take Covid-19 related arrangements especially production of vaccine under his supervision so that the vaccine can be easily available to the countrymen.