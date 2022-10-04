Ujjain: Mock peer team reviews Vikram University preparations before NAAC visit

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Before the inspection by the NAAC team, which is to be held at Vikram University, Ujjain from October 13 to 15, the mock peer team of experts constituted by Raj Bhavan visited the university here on Monday. During this, the group visited various schools and institutes of the University, along with participating in various meetings. Inspection will be done by NAAC in Vikram University from October 13 to 15.

Special meetings of university officials, deans and the IQAC committee were organised along with a mock team of external experts who came on Monday. The meetings were held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. The mock peer group included Prof Chandan Gupta and Prof Maya Ingle, Indore. They observed and discussed the presentations made by the university. They inspected many universities and institutes of the university.

During the meetings and inspections, the team discussed with the Dean, Head of the Department, teachers and officers regarding various models of NAAC and expressed satisfaction over the preparations made by the departments and also gave necessary constructive suggestions.