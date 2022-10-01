Ujjain: Mock committee holds discussions with Vikram University stakeholders

Deans, heads of departments, teachers and officers of Vikram University during a meeting convened by the external mock committee members. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikram University (VU) has appointed an external expert mock committee for the preparation of the upcoming NAAC visit. Special meetings of various officers, heads of departments (HoDs) and teachers of the university were organised along with a mock team of external experts.

These meetings were held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. While addressing the meetings, he said that VU is the first university in the country to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. In recent years, the University has made several significant achievements in all fields, which should be brought to the fore during the visit by NAAC.

VU strives for holistic development of the students with quality education and skill enhancement. The University is a leader in self-study reports issued by higher education bodies and in due diligence of NAAC norms. As external experts, Prof Narendrabhai Chotalia, Gujarat and Dr Arpan Bhardwaj, additional director, higher education addressed the meeting. During the meetings, various deans, heads of departments, teachers and officers were brainstormed about various models of NAAC. The NAAC peer team will visit VU from October 13 to 15.