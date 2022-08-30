e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Missing man’s body fished out from river

On Sunday afternoon on the Etawah culvert of Gambhir Dam on Unhel-Mahidpur-Karnavad Marg, two farmers and residents of Pipliya Sarang had gone with a tractor in the water during the strong current

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 01:37 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After almost a 24-hour attempt, the divers finally fished out the body of a person from the downstream of Gambhir river on Monday. On Sunday afternoon on the Etawah culvert of Gambhir Dam on Unhel-Mahidpur-Karnavad Marg, two farmers and residents of Pipliya Sarang had gone with a tractor in the water during the strong current, in which one person Shankarlal Aanjana was saved with the help of the farmer and the police.

Such a situation had arisen as the tractor on which they were travelling plunged into the river. Body of his accomplice Nanuram could not be found and a team of divers from Ujjain was engaged in the search on Sunday itself. As the body was recovered at around 4 pm on Monday, it was taken to the primary health centre, Unhel for post-mortem.

