MP: Minor Girl Killed In Bike-Dumper Collision

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the tractor driver was injured in a collision with a dumper, enraged villagers tied the dumper driver with a rope and beat him up and then set the dumper on fire. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, a girl died on Thursday night when her bike collided with the same dumper which was parked there. ASP Nitesh Bhargava said that Praveen Jat, a resident of Shayarkhedi under Chimanganj Mandi police station area, was going home on a tractor on Wednesday night.

Shivnandan Yadav, the driver of dumper (GJ 10 TX 4888) hit him from behind. Praveen was seriously injured when the tractor overturned in the incident. Angry villagers set the dumper on fire and tied Shivnandan and two cleaners Kushal and Raju of the dumper with a rope and beat them up.

As soon as information was received, TI Hitesh Patil and others reached the spot and got the driver and cleaner released. Some people made a video of setting the dumper on fire and holding the driver-cleaner hostage and made it viral. Praveen, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to a private hospital by his family.

Police registered a case against dumper driver Shivnandan. They have also registered a case against villagers for setting the dumper on fire and assaulting the driver and cleaner by taking them hostage. The dumper was not removed because it was set ablaze.

On Friday, bike driver Govind rammed into the dumper from behind. His wife Sushila, who was riding pillion got injured in the incident while their four-year-old daughter Sakshi died.