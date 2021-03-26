Ujjain: Minor girl files rape plaint against friend

Ujjain: A 17-year-old girl has alleged that her friend raped her on March 14. As per Chimanganj police while the girl was on her way to coaching class she came across her friend one Vikas who offered her a lift.

But instead of dropping her, he took her to his friend’s room at Nagziri. There the trio gossiped for some time, then one of boys offered a spiked drink to the girl. The girl alleged that Vikas raped her after she lost her senses also clicked photographs of the act.

The girl regained her senses and broke into tears on becoming aware of her situation. But, the accused showed the photographs which he had clicked and threatened her to keep mum.

The accused allegedly raped the girl again on March 23 when she was alone at home. But, this time she mustered courage and narrated her ordeal to her mother. They both went to the Chimanganj police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the allegations of the girl cops have registered an FIR against Vikas under Section 376 and other relevant sections of IPC.

Further probe is on and the accused is yet to be arrested.