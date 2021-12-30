Ujjain: Minister releases calendar of Bohras

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav released the Hijri (Islamic) calendar2022 and English calendar 2022 in an event organised by Nazmi group.

The group publishes and delivers these calendars to all the stores and houses in the city. Sheikh Zakiuddin Bharatglasswala of Bohra community presided over the event. Ex-community councilor Haji Mulla Qutub Fatemi, BJP leader Saifuddin Chakkiwala, Khozema Presswala, Moizdin Lathawala, Abid Shakruwala and others were present. Fatemi hosted the event and Khojema Chandawala proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:01 AM IST