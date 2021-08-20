Ujjain Minister inspects Datana airstrip; assures all possible help to Nalanda Aviation

Advertisement

Ujjain: Education Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the Datana airstrip on Dewas Road on Thursday.

Manager of Nalanda Aviation Company Dr PS Yadav brief the minister about the facilities there. Dr Yadav said, in addition to commercial pilot license, personal pilot license and student pilot license, the work of aerosports aviation would be executed by the general aviation.

The Higher Education Minister assured the officers of the company that they would be given all possible help from the government.

Yadav said that the training of youth will be encouraged in future. In this regard, opening of pilot training course in Vikram University will also be considered.

