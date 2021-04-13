Ujjain: Mind numbing numbers! Over one in four taking test turning out to be corona positive

Ujjain: According to the medical bulletin issued late on Monday night, 317 people turned out to corona positive among the 1,338 samples which were collected on the day.

tests, which is over 23 per cent of the lot.

This translates to roughly every fourth person of the city who underwent test turning out to be positive, a shocking figure indeed, said a doctor.

Speaking of the city hotspots, Rishi Nagar has emerged as the biggest hotspot. More than 15 cases of positive patients on Monday were from Rishi Nagar. In addition, Vivekanand Nagar and the colonies around Nanakheda area continue to record patients. About 10 positive patients have been reported from Vivekanand Nagar and about 20 positive patients in colonies around Nanakheda.

The new strain of corona is wreaking havoc as it is affecting entire family in most cases. Three of a family tested positive in one location while a couple who lives in Tirupati Heights; a couple from Ravindra Nagar; a couple and their son who reside in Alakhdham; 4 members of a family residing in Rishi Nagar, including three women; a couple in Arjun Nagar; 3 of a family in Rajaswa Colony; 3 of a family in Kalpataru Avenue; a couple living in Central Jail Quarters at Bhairavgarh, a couple living in Chemical Staff Colony Nagda, 2 men of a same family living in Kshirsagar Colony have tested positive.

The biggest problem this time around is that the corona-positive person is forced to move to the markets for medicines and necessary tests as well as household provisions.

A former BJP MLA living in Freeganj area has also been hit by corona and he is undergoing treatment at Tejankar Hospital. A saint of Char Dham temple has also tested positive where Mahamandaleshwar has already tested positive. The daughter of a doctor living in Parshvanath City and a doctor living in Rishi Nagar has tested positive, a woman living in Sriganga Nagar has tested positive whose 3 kin are corona-positive.

A 12-year-old girl studying in the fourth grade at rural area has also turned positive, her kin had already tested corona-positive. They allegedly failed to follow corona norms due and the innocent girl is bearing the brunt of their carelessness.

An entire family of a reputed trader of wholesale drug market has tested corona-positive. Many traders in the pharmaceutical market have also tested positive. The new patients also include medical representative, policeman, railway personnel, professor, MPEB personnel, LIC agent, Vikram University employees, health workers, students, milk shop operator and a photographer.