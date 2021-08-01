Ujjain: Mill Workers’ Union express discontent over 6 months extension given to Madhya Pradesh government to pay dues

Ujjain: The meeting of the workers of Binod Mills Sangharsh Samiti was held under the chairmanship of Harishankar Sharma at the Labour Camp on Sunday. Hundreds of workers attended the meeting.

Omprakash Bhadauria narrated the proceedings of the Supreme Court. He said that the judge ordered the imposition of 12 % fine, but the lawyer of the government, cried Corona and sought an year's extension.

After hearing the argument, the justice gave 6 months' time. Bhadauria termed the extension as unfortunate and disappointing. Six months time was also given on the condition that 10% of the dues of the workers will be deposited within 4 weeks.

Harishankar Sharma expressed anger over the pathetic condition of the workers even after 75 years of independence. Questioning the policy and purpose of the government, he requested the people's representatives to take responsibility of the cause of the labourers. He demanded that representatives of trade unions and textile industry trade unions be included in the SAIL committee.

The SAIL Committee has been constituted by the High Court. Sharma also demanded that Chief Minister's announcement of giving food slips to the workers of closed mills be implemented. The employees are not following the Chief Minister's announcement. The gathering observed silence for two minutes to pay tribute to the mill workers who died of Corona.

The meeting was addressed by Omprakash Bhadauria, Laxminarayan Rajak, Pradyot Chandel, Phoolchand Mama, Santosh Sonar, Ramesh Sharma, Geetabai, Rajubai Bundela, Arjun Comrade, Mishrilal Sahu.