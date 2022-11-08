Ujjain: Mediclaim cover for all UMC employees says Mayor Mukesh Tatwal

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Now that I have joined the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) family for five years, I will work in the interest of UMC employees. Mediclaim benefits will be provided to all employees. I will be with you to solve all the problems at every level.

This was stated by mayor Mukesh Tatwal at the Deepawali meeting organised by the Autonomous Employees Union, Safai Kamgar Sangh and Retired Employees Union affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh at Shailu Garden, Mangalnath Road. He said that every effort would be made to regularise the employees of the UMC. The time scale and pay scale of remaining regular and retired employees will also be provided soon. Medical allowance for retired employees will also be given. In the programme, the picture of Bharat Mata was garlanded and the guests present on the stage were welcomed by the office bearers and employees of the organisation.

The welcome address was given by Rameshchandra Raghuvanshi, president of the Autonomous Employees Union. Giving information about the three unions, the patron of the Employees Union, Ramchandra Korat, said that we have been running the employees union for the last 45-50 years. Commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh was also present.