Ujjain: Medical store sealed for selling narcotics drugs sans prescription

Ujjain: The food and drug administration raided a medical shop and a spices making unit and sealed them after finding huge irregularities here on Thursday.

DM Narendra Suryavanshi said TP Krishna Medicos, Bhoj Marg Freeganj was selling drugs--without prescription or bills-- that could be potentially used as recreational drugs.

Dharm Singh Kushwaha of Medical Licensing Authority on Thursday made and investigation and found that the NRX schedule H-1 and NRX drugs are being sold from the store sans prescription.

A show cause notice has been issued after sealing the shop due to a violation of the Rules-1945 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act-1940. Samples of three drugs have been collected and sent to Drug Testing Laboratory, Bhopal.

The officials also raided the residence of Rizwana B in Gautampura Marg under Jiwajiganj police station area. She was found selling spices sans licences. According to ADM, the action was taken based onthe complaints of the customers. The customers alleged that colour is mixed with red chilli, coriander and turmeric powder. About 800 kg coriander powder, 300 kg turmeric powder, 400 kg, and 10 kg of Garam Masala powder have been seized from her residence. The food department took the samples and sealed the premises.