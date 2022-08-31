Ujjain: Mayor warns against stray animals on city roads

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Stray animals roaming freely on the roads of the city not only pose a danger to life and damage property but also disrupt the traffic system of the city. So, stray animals should not be seen on the roads from now onwards.

These were the words of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal while addressing the meeting of cattle owners in the MiC room of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. Mayor also appealed to the cattle owners to provide solutions regarding the problem.

Speaker Kalavati Yadav also asked the cattle owners to give suitable suggestions to solve the problem and to free the residents of the city from stray cattle. MIC Member Shivendra Tiwari while seeking suggestions from the cattle owners warned that, if stray cattle are seen on the roads of the city, then strict action will be taken and fines will be levied.

The cattle owners present in the meeting suggested that the cattle owners who have proper arrangements for tying animals in their homes should be allowed to tie at least ten animals. They also suggested handing over the operation and maintenance of the Kapila Gaushala of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation to the local cattle owners. Additional commissioner Aditya Nagar and deputy commissioners Sanjesh Gupta, Neeta Jain also gave suggestions in the meeting. Health officer Sanjay Kulshrestha was present in the meeting along with a large number of animal keepers.