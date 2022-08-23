Ujjain mayor finally constitutes mayor-in-council

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) mayor Mukesh Tatwal finally decided on the 5 members for his cabinet. The five names released for the 10-member mayor-in-council (MiC) are believed to be indisputable and all of them are believed to be supporters of MLA Paras Jain. However, a question is being raised regarding the date of issuance of MiC order as the date in the order mentioned is August 13, which was actually issued on Monday.

In the order issued, three women corporators have been made MiC members. These corporators are Yogeshwari Rathore, Suman Baghela and Durga Chaudhary. They are all senior corporators. Rathore and Chaudhary were MiC members in previous boards as well while Baghela’s husband Babulal was previously a Congress corporator.

Two male corporators have been taken along with them and they are Shivendra Tiwari and Rajat Mehta. Tiwari is a three time corporator and his name was prominently figured for UMC’s speaker’s post. Mehta was previously the alderman and a relative of MLA Paras Jain.

In the 55-member UMC house, 10 can be included in the MiC. In such a situation why mayor Tatwal took only five members, itself tells the story of internal wrangling in the BJP. It is believed that due to the intervention of cabinet minister Mohan Yadav, the mayor did not approve five other names of the MiC. His elder sister Kalavati Yadav was made the speaker.