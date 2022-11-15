Ujjain: Mayor chairs maiden meeting of task force

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal had constituted a task force committee under the chairmanship of additional commissioner Aditya Nagar to complete the construction works being done by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) within the stipulated time. The meeting of the committee was taken by the mayor on Monday and instructions were given.

In the meeting, mayor Tatwal instructed the committee to complete the work of financial approval of Sudama Grain Market, construction of Kanipura Multi and survey work of widening the road from KD Gate to Lalbai Phulbai Marg under first priority to send a positive message to the citizens of the city.

The mayor directed that first the team formed for financial approval of Sudama Grain Market should go to Bhopal soon and get the technical approval which is required, after that the work should be started again after getting approval through the MiC. The construction work of Kanipura Multi should be completed within a time period of one month so that allotment of LIG and MIG category houses can be done and a report of survey work for widening of KD Gate to Lalbai Phulbai road should be submitted soon so that the next action plan can be prepared.