Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Karva Chauth, the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month, will be celebrated on Thursday. There was a lot of enthusiasm among women regarding the festival on Wednesday.

A large number of women came to buy the worship material. There is a tradition of breaking fast on Karva Chauth after worshipping the moon. Especially married women observe this fast for the long life of their husbands. In this ritual, the fast is broken by seeing the face of the husband through a sieve. Women keep this fast and do not consume water. They take water from the hands of their husbands only after the fast is over.

Women purchased different types of karwa made of clay, brass, silver and gold. Bangles, bindi and mehndi are also purchased for the purpose of worship. On Wednesday, crowds of people selling and buying Karva Chauth items were seen in the new and old cities.