Ujjain: Mangalnath, Angareshwar receive record intraday income

An income of Rs77,700 has been received from these receipts at the Angareshwar Mahadev temple

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Reprse | File Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees visited the Lord Shri Mangalnath temple in the morning and earned virtuous benefits by worshipping the Lord on Monday. Around 1,293 government receipts for Bhaat Puja and other worships were cut today by the devotees/hosts visiting Mangalnath temple. The temple committee has received an income of Rs 2,44,200 from these receipts. Similarly, on the same day receipts for about 544 Bhaat Pujan were cut at Lord Shri Angareshwar Mahadev temple.

An income of Rs77,700 has been received from these receipts at the Angareshwar Mahadev temple. Administrator KK Pathak informed that the highest number of worships have taken place in a single day at Shri Mangalnath Temple and Angareshwar Mahadev Temple, which is a record.

