Ujjain: Man, son get life term for killing latter’s wife

Ujjain: A court of additional sessions judge (ADJ) on Friday awarded life imprisonment (LI) to a man and his son in connection with murder of latter’s wife.

Prosecution submitted before court that one Raja Patel, resident of Datana killed his wife Dilshana by stabbing her in 2016. Both were alone in the house at that time. Raja’s father Kudrat Patel had gone to the village, while his wife Zarina, son Shoaib and his wife had gone to Jaora. To save his son, Kudrat Patel had lodged a report in Narwar police station that an unknown person killed his daughter-in-law and injured his son Raja Patel.

The police had taken a blood sample from Dilshana’s salwar, this sample’s DNA matched with Raja Patel. On this basis, Kudrat Patel was accused of hiding evidence. In the light of the evidence, ADJ Shashikant Verma sentenced Raja Patel, and his father Kudrat Patel for the crime of killing Raja’s wife Dilshana to life imprisonment.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:02 AM IST