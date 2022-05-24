Ujjain: Man operating IPL cricket betting held; Rs 16L recovered

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Speculative (betting) business is going on in a large scale in the city. This can be gauged from the cases being found one after the other. Within a week, the police took another major action against bookies. This time Rs 16 lakh in cash has been seized.

The crime branch team and a team from Neelganga police station on Monday evening raided Hatkeshwar Colony. As per details, when the team led by probationer IPS officer Vinod Kumar Meena and police station in-charge Tarun Kuril raided a house in Hatkeshwar Colony, betting on traditional cricket and on IPL matches was being found operated from there. Accused Chandrakant Israni alias Chintu was doing this unholy business. Rs 16 lakh and 32 thousand cash, three mobiles and a car were recovered from him. The accused has been taken into custody. He is being interrogated.

During past week, Central Kotwali and Chintaman police had raided Metro Talkies adjacent betting den operated by a BJP functionary and another person operating through a car, respectively, and recovered lakhs of rupees in cash, besides betting materials. According to sources, bookies are still doing their work. They have earned crores of rupees by betting on IPL T-20 matches, they said.

