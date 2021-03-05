Ujjain: Man electrocuted while stripping wire with teeth

Ujjain: A 32-year-old man was electrocuted on Thursday while he was peeling electric wire of his motor pump with teeth.

The incident happened at the farmland of the deceased- Hakam which is located near river Kshipra at village Nanakhedi under Bhairavgarh police station limits. Hakam was working with on the motor pump during a power cut but suddenly the power resumed and he got electrocuted.

The electric shock was so severe that flung fell into the river. Other farmers working near his field were first surprised, but soon they realised that Hakam is in dire straits and took him out of the river. They rushed him to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Hakam is survived by 4 daughters. Bhairavgarh police have registered a case and sent the body for a post mortem.