Ujjain: Man alleges bias after Municipal corporation demolishes portion of home

Ujjain: A portion of the house of Vasudev Kuril, who assaulted the engineers of Ujjain Development Authority in Goylakhurd about two months ago, was demolished by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday. Kuril had illegally built an office on the lower floor and a porch in his home in Anand Nagar without permission.

The UMC had served notice to Kuril for construction without permission on August 10. The municipal officials were not satisfied with the response furnished by Kuril and decided to demolish the illegally constructed portion of the house.

On Tuesday, a team of the corporation reached the spot under the leadership of assistant commissioner Subodh Jain and demolished the office and porch.

Kuril has termed the action of the civic body as unjust and now plans to move court. Terming the action of the corporation illegal, Kuril said that he has been falsely implicated in the land dispute in Goylakhurd. The court has awarded him bail in that case on Monday. The UMC demolished his house on Monday by giving him just 12 hours of notice. Kuril said that constructions in the entire Anand Nagar are illegal. There are more than 400 houses in the locality. Not one of the other illegal structures were broken but the UMC acted with bias and only demolished the portion of his home, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:07 AM IST