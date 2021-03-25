Ujjain: Man, aide booked for molesting, abducting married woman

Ujjain: Neelganga police registered an FIR against a man and his transgender friend on Thursday for molesting, holding captive and abducting a married woman with her child.

The police informed that a 22-year-married woman and her 3-year-old child boarded a bus to reach her parent’s place in Indore on February 27. Meanwhile, an acquaintance of her who is a transgender person- Uma alias Om, a resident of Sanjay Nagar called her on her mobile and asked her to visit him. There Uma’s friend, Akhilesh Solanki resident of village Goyala Bujurg was already present.

She break her journey to Indore and reached Uma’s residence. After the trio had dinner the woman was given some intoxicating substance, following which she lost her senses.

Akhilesh then raped the woman and Uma made a video of the incident. In the morning when the woman regained her senses, she took Uma to the task for her ordeal and threatened to approach police. But she cowed down after Uma showed her the obscene video shot by him and threatened her that he will make it viral, if were to take any action against his friend and or him.

He then held the woman captive for some days and solemnized her marriage with Akhilesh at a court. Akhilesh then allegedly took her and her child to his village where he raped her repeatedly.

Meanwhile, when the woman did not reach Indore her husband and her brother in law started searching for her. Following the clues that came to fore they reached Ujjain and somehow freed the woman from the clutches of the miscreants. The man and his wife then lodged an FIR against Uma and Akhilesh. They have been booked under section 376 among other relevant sections of IPC.